T-Mobile US (TMUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $22.9654 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TMUS opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $263.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.12. The company has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,401,024. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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