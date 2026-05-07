Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock's current price.

TBLA has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut Taboola.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taboola.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.25.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on TBLA

Taboola.com Trading Up 24.7%

TBLA stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.21. Taboola.com had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $453.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,624 shares of the company's stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 61,150 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Taboola.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taboola.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Taboola reported revenue of $466.4M (up 9.1%) and GAAP EPS of $0.20, topping street estimates; net income swung to $59.1M vs. a loss a year earlier, supporting the rally. Taboola Reports Strong First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat — Taboola reported revenue of $466.4M (up 9.1%) and GAAP EPS of $0.20, topping street estimates; net income swung to $59.1M vs. a loss a year earlier, supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — management lifted Q2 revenue guidance to $492–$505M and full‑year revenue to $2,006–$2,062M (and provided targets for ex-TAC gross profit and adjusted EBITDA), signaling confidence in demand. Guidance & Outlook

Raised guidance — management lifted Q2 revenue guidance to $492–$505M and full‑year revenue to $2,006–$2,062M (and provided targets for ex-TAC gross profit and adjusted EBITDA), signaling confidence in demand. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash generation & buybacks — operating cash flow was $108.7M and free cash flow $90.3M for Q1; the company emphasized an “aggressive” share repurchase program, which supports per‑share economics. QuiverQuant Q1 Summary

Strong cash generation & buybacks — operating cash flow was $108.7M and free cash flow $90.3M for Q1; the company emphasized an “aggressive” share repurchase program, which supports per‑share economics. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access — management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, increasing visibility and providing additional opportunities for guidance/strategy updates. Taboola to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investor access — management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, increasing visibility and providing additional opportunities for guidance/strategy updates. Neutral Sentiment: Different metric headlines — some outlets (and analyst systems) show differing Q1 earnings figures (e.g., a Zacks headline referencing a small loss), highlighting GAAP vs. non‑GAAP accounting and one‑time items that can change reported EPS comparisons. Zacks Q1 Note

Different metric headlines — some outlets (and analyst systems) show differing Q1 earnings figures (e.g., a Zacks headline referencing a small loss), highlighting GAAP vs. non‑GAAP accounting and one‑time items that can change reported EPS comparisons. Negative Sentiment: One‑time legal settlement inflated GAAP net income — Q1 included ~\$77M pre‑tax settlement income that boosted reported profit; adjusted EBITDA actually fell ~25.7%, so underlying operating profitability is weaker than the GAAP headline suggests. Investors should judge sustainability of the profit. One-time items & Adjusted EBITDA detail

One‑time legal settlement inflated GAAP net income — Q1 included ~\$77M pre‑tax settlement income that boosted reported profit; adjusted EBITDA actually fell ~25.7%, so underlying operating profitability is weaker than the GAAP headline suggests. Investors should judge sustainability of the profit. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling — public filings show material insider sales by executives, which could temper sentiment despite the beat and buybacks. Monitor insider activity and whether repurchases offset dilution/sales. Insider & Institutional Activity

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com NASDAQ: TBLA operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

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