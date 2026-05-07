Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Benchmark

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taboola.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Taboola.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.88.

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Taboola.com Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,452,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,736. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taboola.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Taboola.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance raise — Taboola reported Q1 revenue of $466.4M (+9.1%) and GAAP EPS of $0.20, beating consensus, and raised FY revenue guidance to $2.006–$2.062B and Q2 revenue guidance to $492–$505M, underpinning the bullish view on growth. Read More.

Q1 beat and guidance raise — Taboola reported Q1 revenue of $466.4M (+9.1%) and GAAP EPS of $0.20, beating consensus, and raised FY revenue guidance to $2.006–$2.062B and Q2 revenue guidance to $492–$505M, underpinning the bullish view on growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / higher target — Needham raised its price target to $5.50 and put a Buy rating on TBLA, signaling additional upside from current levels. Read More.

Analyst upgrade / higher target — Needham raised its price target to $5.50 and put a Buy rating on TBLA, signaling additional upside from current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Healthy cash generation & buybacks — Q1 operating cash flow (~$108.7M) and free cash flow (~$90.3M) improved materially year‑over‑year, and management flagged an aggressive share‑repurchase program, supporting shareholder returns. Read More.

Healthy cash generation & buybacks — Q1 operating cash flow (~$108.7M) and free cash flow (~$90.3M) improved materially year‑over‑year, and management flagged an aggressive share‑repurchase program, supporting shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Management will attend upcoming investor conferences, which could increase analyst/institutional visibility (timing may influence near‑term flows). Read More.

Investor outreach — Management will attend upcoming investor conferences, which could increase analyst/institutional visibility (timing may influence near‑term flows). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum spike — The stock recently hit a 52‑week high after the earnings surprise, which often attracts both momentum buyers and short‑term profit‑taking. Read More.

Momentum spike — The stock recently hit a 52‑week high after the earnings surprise, which often attracts both momentum buyers and short‑term profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA & margin noise — Adjusted EBITDA fell year‑over‑year (reported down ~25.7%), reflecting one‑time items and expense dynamics that complicate margin interpretation despite GAAP net income improvement. This raises questions about underlying operating leverage. Read More.

Adjusted EBITDA & margin noise — Adjusted EBITDA fell year‑over‑year (reported down ~25.7%), reflecting one‑time items and expense dynamics that complicate margin interpretation despite GAAP net income improvement. This raises questions about underlying operating leverage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — Recent filings show large insider sales by senior executives, which can put downward pressure and prompt investor caution about near‑term supply. Read More.

Heavy insider selling — Recent filings show large insider sales by senior executives, which can put downward pressure and prompt investor caution about near‑term supply. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor composition/related‑party exposure — Reports highlight related‑party revenue and mixed hedge‑fund positioning (some adds, some trims), which can increase volatility and make near‑term flows less predictable. Read More.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com NASDAQ: TBLA operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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