TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Down 2% - Time to Sell?

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TAG Immobilien Trading Down 2.0%

TAG Immobilien AG ( ETR:TEG Get Free Report )'s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €14.75 and last traded at €14.75. 460,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.70 and a 200 day moving average of €14.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.83.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008. TAG Immobilien AG was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

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