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TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Down 2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
TAG Immobilien logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The share price fell about 2% to €14.75 on Thursday with 460,218 shares traded (≈10% above average), and the stock is trading near its 50‑day (€14.70) and 200‑day (€14.36) moving averages.
  • Key fundamentals show a negative P/E (-26.40), very low liquidity (quick ratio 0.08, current ratio 0.97) and high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 132.83), indicating earnings weakness and elevated balance‑sheet risk despite a €2.59B market cap.
  • Interested in TAG Immobilien? Here are five stocks we like better.

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €14.75 and last traded at €14.75. 460,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.05.

TAG Immobilien Trading Down 2.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.70 and a 200 day moving average of €14.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.83.

About TAG Immobilien

(Get Free Report)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008. TAG Immobilien AG was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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