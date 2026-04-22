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Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Taiwan Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Taiwan Fund hit a new 52-week high, rising about 4.9% with the stock last trading near $87.59 and displaying strong momentum versus its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $65.92 and $59.61, respectively.
  • Director William C. Kirby disclosed a sizable purchase of 50,687 shares at an average price of $64.90 (approximately $3.29 million), and company insiders own roughly 2.0% of the fund, suggesting insider confidence.
  • Institutional investors have been increasing exposure—most notably Lazard Asset Management now holds about 1,123,030 shares (≈$59.95 million), while Rock Creek, Karpus, Shaker and Osaic also boosted their stakes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Taiwan Fund.

Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $87.5850, with a volume of 7389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Taiwan Fund Stock Up 4.9%

The business's 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Kirby purchased 50,687 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,289,586.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,301.40. This represents a -106.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Taiwan Fund by 1,061.6% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 66,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Fund by 15.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Fund by 40.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,947,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Fund by 86.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Fund, Inc NYSE: TWN is a closed-end management investment company that offers U.S. investors direct exposure to the Taiwanese equity market. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued primarily by companies based in Taiwan. Its strategy provides access to one of Asia's most dynamic markets, focusing on sectors such as technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, financial services and consumer goods.

The fund typically invests in common stocks of Taiwanese issuers traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, as well as equity-related instruments such as ADRs and foreign-listed securities of Taiwanese companies.

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