Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 4.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $449.39 and last traded at $436.0010. Approximately 17,812,223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 13,840,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.45.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that TSMC may raise 3nm chip prices by 15% in 2026, with another increase possible in 2027, suggest demand remains strong enough for suppliers to gain pricing power. That can support revenue and margins for TSMC, even if it pressures customers like Nvidia. Article Title

Reports that TSMC may raise 3nm chip prices by 15% in 2026, with another increase possible in 2027, suggest demand remains strong enough for suppliers to gain pricing power. That can support revenue and margins for TSMC, even if it pressures customers like Nvidia. Positive Sentiment: News that TSMC is expanding the use of NVIDIA AI technologies across chip production and manufacturing processes highlights a deepening partnership and reinforces TSMC’s role at the center of the AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

News that TSMC is expanding the use of NVIDIA AI technologies across chip production and manufacturing processes highlights a deepening partnership and reinforces TSMC’s role at the center of the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles pointed to TSMC as a beneficiary of the AI boom, with commentary that the company is well positioned to ride the next wave of spending tied to Nvidia’s rollout and broader semiconductor demand. Article Title

Multiple articles pointed to TSMC as a beneficiary of the AI boom, with commentary that the company is well positioned to ride the next wave of spending tied to Nvidia’s rollout and broader semiconductor demand. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s ADR premium fell to a two-year low as Taiwan-listed shares outpaced U.S.-listed gains, which mainly reflects valuation and trading dynamics rather than a direct change in fundamentals. Article Title

TSMC’s ADR premium fell to a two-year low as Taiwan-listed shares outpaced U.S.-listed gains, which mainly reflects valuation and trading dynamics rather than a direct change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary noted TSMC’s recent stock strength and highlighted it in broader chip and growth-stock roundups, but these items were mostly descriptive and did not add a major new catalyst. Article Title

Some market commentary noted TSMC’s recent stock strength and highlighted it in broader chip and growth-stock roundups, but these items were mostly descriptive and did not add a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A separate article discussed a bearish view from a hedge fund manager on TSMC, and another noted the stock had pulled back in early trading, but neither provided a clear fundamental reason strong enough to outweigh the AI demand and pricing-power narrative. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $378.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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