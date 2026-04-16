Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells $85,763.58 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) Director Ellen Siminoff sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,320. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,382,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,204. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.63 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The firm's 50 day moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average is $231.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,747,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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