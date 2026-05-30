Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Unloaded Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. NASDAQ: TTWO. In a filing disclosed on May 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of nVent Electric NYSE: NVT on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments NASDAQ: TXN on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amcor NYSE: AMCR on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Chubb NYSE: CB on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Linde NASDAQ: LIN on 3/26/2026.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $224.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -138.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $264.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $735,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company's stock worth $5,606,808,000 after purchasing an additional 932,659 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,738 shares of the company's stock worth $291,551,000 after purchasing an additional 704,316 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,493,985 shares of the company's stock worth $492,562,000 after purchasing an additional 688,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,842,927 shares of the company's stock worth $471,845,000 after purchasing an additional 568,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $15,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total transaction of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,586,762.25. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,026 shares of company stock valued at $29,057,428. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

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