Takkt Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Takkt ETR: TTK reported a weak start to 2026 in line with its expectations, as management pointed to continued macroeconomic volatility in Europe and the U.S., alongside early signs of progress from internal operational and strategic actions.

CEO Andreas Weishaar said the company entered 2026 expecting “a continuation of a highly volatile and uncertain economic environment,” adding that the outlook has been complicated by the outbreak of the Iran conflict. While the conflict did not materially affect first-quarter performance, Weishaar said it “clearly increases uncertainty for the macroeconomic framework going forward,” citing potential implications for energy prices, inflation, and export-oriented industries.

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First-quarter sales decline and profitability pressure

For Q1 2026, group sales totaled EUR 225.7 million, down 10.3% year over year. CFO Timo Krutoff attributed the decline to an organic decrease of 6.7% and a “substantial negative currency effect,” primarily from a weaker U.S. dollar. Both Weishaar and Krutoff noted that the organic trend was consistent with recent quarters.

Management also highlighted the first-quarter impact from discontinuing the Foodservices bid contract business. Weishaar said this structurally reduced organic growth by “slightly more than 1 percentage point,” while Krutoff said the effect weighed on organic growth by slightly more than one point in the quarter. Excluding that impact, the company described the underlying development as showing slight stabilization compared with the prior quarter.

Profitability fell alongside lower volumes. Weishaar reported adjusted EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.4%, while Krutoff said EBITDA for Q1 2026 was EUR 4.4 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.4%. Krutoff said lower sales reduced gross profit by around EUR 10 million year over year. Gross margin at the group level was 39.5%, which Weishaar said was slightly below the prior year primarily due to Foodservices, while margins in Industrial & Packaging and Office Furniture & Displays were held stable.

On the cost side, Krutoff said personnel costs were lower due to “right sizing and structural measures,” though bonus costs were higher than the prior year. Marketing and other costs were also reduced, supported by foreign exchange, more disciplined spending, and efficiency gains, while operating expenses increased in areas tied to process and systems improvements. One-time effects were “just over EUR 1 million,” similar to the prior year, he said.

Division performance: Industrial resilience, U.S. currency drag, Foodservices weakness

Industrial & Packaging: Sales declined 5.6% year over year, with organic growth of -5.8% . Krutoff said customer behavior in Europe remained hesitant amid economic uncertainty. The division’s gross profit margin was stable, reflecting “disciplined pricing.” EBITDA was EUR 10 million , and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.8% , down from 9.7% a year earlier due to lower sales.

Sales declined year over year, with . Krutoff said customer behavior in Europe remained hesitant amid economic uncertainty. The division’s gross profit margin was stable, reflecting “disciplined pricing.” EBITDA was , and the , down from a year earlier due to lower sales. Office Furniture & Displays: Sales fell 12% year over year, which Krutoff said was heavily influenced by currency. On a U.S.-dollar basis, sales were “nearly stable,” down 2.1% , representing an improvement compared with Q4. Krutoff said growth with business clients at National Business Furniture helped offset weaker demand elsewhere, while Displays2go was slightly below the prior year after posting positive growth in Q4. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 2.1% , down from 2.6% , mainly due to the lower reported sales level, while underlying profitability was described as stable.

Sales fell year over year, which Krutoff said was heavily influenced by currency. On a U.S.-dollar basis, sales were “nearly stable,” down , representing an improvement compared with Q4. Krutoff said growth with business clients at National Business Furniture helped offset weaker demand elsewhere, while Displays2go was slightly below the prior year after posting positive growth in Q4. Adjusted EBITDA margin was , down from , mainly due to the lower reported sales level, while underlying profitability was described as stable. Foodservices: Sales declined 21.5% year over year, with organic sales down 13.9%. Krutoff said roughly six percentage points of the organic decline were attributable to the intentional discontinuation of the bid contract business, which he said aligned with the company’s focus on margin quality and reduced volatility. He also cited challenges in some sales channels and a weak call center, while demand remained subdued. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to -4.9% from 1% a year earlier as lower gross profit could not be fully offset despite cost savings, particularly in personnel expenses.

Krutoff summarized Foodservices as “the most challenging part of the portfolio,” while stating that the cost base has been adjusted and the strategic setup is now focused on improving underlying performance.

Cash flow and balance sheet

Free cash flow was minus EUR 9.8 million in Q1, compared with minus EUR 5 million in the prior-year quarter. Krutoff said the outcome was expected and largely followed EBITDA. Working capital was a headwind, driven primarily by an increase in trade receivables, which he described as partly seasonal and influenced by comparison to a “very low year-end level.”

Capital expenditures were slightly lower than the prior year. Krutoff also noted proceeds from the disposal of non-current assets tied to a real estate sale in the Netherlands, providing a positive cash contribution. Lease repayments were broadly in line, though Krutoff said a slight increase reflected a one-off early termination of a lease for an office building in Germany.

Net financial liabilities increased slightly to EUR 138 million, mainly due to the negative free cash flow, while the equity ratio remained around 50%, which Krutoff said underscored a solid capital structure.

Strategy update: portfolio streamlining, leadership changes, and operational initiatives

Weishaar provided an update on the company’s “TAKKT Forward” strategy, emphasizing execution across three pillars: focus, growth, and performance. On portfolio focus, he said Takkt is reviewing and exiting smaller or structurally less profitable areas. He cited actions including the sale of MyDisplays, the integration of “post-substent” into Displays2go, and the discontinuation of the Foodservices bid contract business, and said streamlining will continue in 2026.

The company also strengthened divisional leadership. Weishaar said Keri Llewellyn has taken over as Foodservices Division President, which he called an important step given the division’s situation. In Industrial & Packaging, Helmar Hipp assumed the role of Division President on an interim basis. Weishaar said Hipp brings commercial, omnichannel, and e-commerce experience, and that the change allows Weishaar to focus more on group portfolio development and strategic steering.

On growth initiatives, Weishaar said the company is prioritizing new customer wins and expansion within existing accounts. He pointed to a new large enterprise customer win in Industrial & Packaging based on integrated service solutions supporting compliance with mandatory safety inspections and digital integration into procurement systems, which he said could create recurring sales potential. In Foodservices, Weishaar said the company has built a pipeline with emerging restaurant chains and recently onboarded another customer with an expected contract volume of around $3 million annually.

On operational performance, Weishaar said Takkt is advancing its operating model with standardization, automation, relocation of transactional processes, continued rollout of the TAKKT Competence Center, and selective outsourcing. He also cited procurement, freight, and warehousing initiatives such as supplier consolidation, cross-country sourcing, and footprint optimization, and said the company expects positive impacts to build step by step and become increasingly visible in the second half of the year.

Guidance reiterated amid heightened uncertainty; early Q2 trend in line with expectations

Weishaar said macro expectations have been revised downward in core markets following the Iran conflict, and noted mixed PMI signals: manufacturing PMIs relatively stable, but service PMIs in Germany and the Eurozone dropping.

Despite the uncertainty, Takkt reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance. The company expects organic sales development between -7% and +3% and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 2% and 5%, depending on top-line performance. Weishaar added that one-time costs tied to structural improvements are expected to be slightly below the prior-year level. For cash flow, management expects positive free cash flow for the full year, with working-capital release efforts continuing and CapEx expected to be higher than last year due to investments in processes and systems linked to the company’s IT roadmap.

In the Q&A, Weishaar addressed packaging-related price increases, saying supplier agreements in the packaging business often have index-linked pricing tied to raw material movements. He said the issue was “not huge so far,” but that Takkt is in “tight negotiations” with some suppliers where contracts are not index-based, and that the company would monitor what actions to take on pricing.

Asked about the start to the second quarter, Weishaar said April was “broadly equally in line with our expectations” and followed the trend seen in Q1. He added that within Q1 the company saw improvement month-on-month, with “a very weak January,” followed by better February and even better March.

About Takkt ETR: TTK

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

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