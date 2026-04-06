Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.1850, with a volume of 1474642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TALK. William Blair lowered Talkspace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Talkspace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Talkspace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Talkspace from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talkspace currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Talkspace

Talkspace Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.31 million, a P/E ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Talkspace had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Talkspace in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc NASDAQ: TALK is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company's platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company's core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

Further Reading

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