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Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Talkspace logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Talkspace hit $5.19 (last $5.185) on Monday with about 1.47M shares traded, trading above its 50‑day ($4.62) and 200‑day ($3.74) moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is mostly "Hold": several recent downgrades left one Buy and eight Holds for a consensus target of $5.56, while Barclays cut its price target to $5.25.
  • Modest fundamental beat but high valuation: the company reported $0.03 EPS (vs. $0.02 est.) and $63M revenue, has a market cap of $866.3M and a P/E of 103.72, with ~57% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Talkspace.

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.1850, with a volume of 1474642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TALK. William Blair lowered Talkspace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Talkspace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Talkspace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Talkspace from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talkspace currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Talkspace

Talkspace Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.31 million, a P/E ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Talkspace had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Talkspace in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc NASDAQ: TALK is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company's platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company's core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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