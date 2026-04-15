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Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Talon Metals logo with background
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Key Points

  • Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) reached a new 52-week high of C$9.25 on Wednesday, with 852,053 shares traded, up from the prior close of C$8.40.
  • The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and strong liquidity (current ratio 2.81, quick ratio 5.62) but negative earnings (last quarter EPS C($0.05), P/E -18.08) with analysts forecasting EPS of C$0.01 for the year.
  • Talon is a mineral exploration firm holding an 18.45% interest in the Tamarack nickel‑copper‑PGE project (Minnesota) and 100% of the Trairão iron project (Brazil), underscoring its project‑development focus.
  • Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals.

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 852053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$7.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.79.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Talon Metals Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talon Metals

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

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