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Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Talon Metals logo with background
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Key Points

  • Talon Metals shares recently moved above its 50-day moving average (C$7.45), trading as high as C$8.88 and last at C$8.78 on a volume of 654,256 shares.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap C$1.35 billion, a negative PE (-175.6), beta 2.25, very low debt-to-equity (0.08) and strong liquidity (quick ratio 5.62, current ratio 2.81).
  • The company holds an 18.45% stake in the Tamarack nickel‑copper‑PGE project and 100% of the Trairão iron project, reported quarterly EPS of C($0.05), and analysts forecast about C$0.01 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.45 and traded as high as C$8.88. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$8.78, with a volume of 654,256 shares.

Talon Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -175.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Talon Metals Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Talon Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

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