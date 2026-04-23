Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.45 and traded as high as C$8.88. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$8.78, with a volume of 654,256 shares.

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Talon Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -175.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Talon Metals Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

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