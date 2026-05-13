Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Tamboran Resources' conference call:

Tamboran said the pilot project remains on track for first gas sales in Q3 2026 , with the Sturt Plateau Compression Facility 88% complete and the connected pipeline undergoing final commissioning.

Tamboran said the , with the Sturt Plateau Compression Facility 88% complete and the connected pipeline undergoing final commissioning. The company strengthened its liquidity by raising $198 million in equity, ending the quarter with $95 million in cash and a pro forma cash position of $298 million including expected proceeds from the Daly Waters acreage sale.

The company strengthened its liquidity by raising in equity, ending the quarter with $95 million in cash and a pro forma cash position of including expected proceeds from the Daly Waters acreage sale. Tamboran announced a farm-out with Daly Waters Energy covering about 10,000 acres for staged carry of up to $28.5 million , which it says helps fund near-term development and validates Beetaloo asset values.

Tamboran announced a farm-out with Daly Waters Energy covering about for staged carry of up to , which it says helps fund near-term development and validates Beetaloo asset values. The company expects to test local Beetaloo sand in completions, which could cut stimulation costs by about $4 million per future well if successful. Management also noted other drilling cost improvements could come later as the basin matures.

The company expects to test in completions, which could cut stimulation costs by about if successful. Management also noted other drilling cost improvements could come later as the basin matures. Tamboran expects the Falcon acquisition to close imminently after receiving the remaining approvals, while it continues to pursue a strategic JV partner and said improved basin valuations are supporting those discussions.

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Tamboran Resources Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of TBN stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. 170,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of -2.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. Tamboran Resources has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $52.21.

Insider Activity at Tamboran Resources

In other Tamboran Resources news, Director Phillip Z. Pace bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,324,574.91. The trade was a 38.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield bought 6,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $251,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 292,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,533,328.60. This represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tamboran Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 57,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tamboran Resources from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Tamboran Resources from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TBN

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources is an independent energy company focused on the exploration and development of unconventional natural gas resources. Headquartered in Canada and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TBN, the company concentrates its activities on onshore basins in Australia. Tamboran's primary objective is to advance its exploration acreage toward commercial viability by leveraging modern drilling and reservoir evaluation techniques.

The company holds exploration licenses in the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia, where it is conducting appraisal drilling programs to define reservoir characteristics and recoverability.

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