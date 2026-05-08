Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $20.00. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $16.6320, with a volume of 731,017 shares.

The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $247.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 20.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

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Key Tandem Diabetes Care News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tandem Diabetes Care this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 200.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,597.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,695 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 270.3% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 10.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc NASDAQ: TNDM, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.

The company's flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.

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