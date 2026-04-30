Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.420-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Tanger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Tanger in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.71.

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Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE SKT traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,261. Tanger has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Tanger had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.52 million. Tanger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tanger will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Tanger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Tanger's payout ratio is 117.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 127.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc NYSE: SKT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company's portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger's centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.

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