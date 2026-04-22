Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Terri A. Sewell

Representative Terri A. Sewell (Democratic-Alabama) recently sold shares of Tapestry, Inc. NYSE: TPR. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Tapestry stock on March 25th.

Representative Terri A. Sewell also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC on 3/25/2026.

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Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total transaction of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,192,714.04. This trade represents a 25.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,147 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $329,500.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,358.25. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $25,297,262 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

About Representative Sewell

Terri Sewell (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Alabama's 7th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2011. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Sewell (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Alabama's 7th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Below is an abbreviated outline of Sewell's academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Representative from Alabama's 7th Congressional District 1992: Graduated from Harvard University with J.D. 1988: Graduated from Oxford University with M.A. 1986: Graduated from Princeton University with B.A. Prior to serving in Congress, Sewell was a partner in the Birmingham law office of Maynard, Cooper & Gale, P.C., where she focused on securities and public finance law.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Further Reading

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