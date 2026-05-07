Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.950-6.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.8 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Tapestry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 price objective on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.89.

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Tapestry Trading Up 5.5%

TPR opened at $149.14 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.40. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,193 shares in the company, valued at $103,947,659.91. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $2,199,997.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,880.88. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 838 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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