Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.38 and traded as low as GBX 84.12. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 87.86, with a volume of 38,260,218 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 132 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 to GBX 120 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 120 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 121.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TW

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Research analysts predict that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Wimpey declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the homebuilder to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Wimpey

In related news, insider Jennie Daly sold 490,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101, for a total value of £495,282.79. Also, insider Chris Carney sold 329,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101, for a total transaction of £333,292.93. Insiders purchased 230,222 shares of company stock valued at $19,808,326 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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