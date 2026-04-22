Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 2992418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSHA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $11.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 8.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 41,312 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,908,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,407,064.77. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 23,849 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $109,943.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,443,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,853.46. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 598,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 13,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,178,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,042.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,148,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697,611 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $20,471,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,790,084 shares of the company's stock worth $59,345,000 after buying an additional 3,553,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company's stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taysha Gene Therapies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taysha Gene Therapies wasn't on the list.

While Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here