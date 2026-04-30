TD Cowen Cuts MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target to $20.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target indicates a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGPI. Zacks Research raised MGP Ingredients from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MGP Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.75.

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MGP Ingredients Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 361,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,178. The company has a market capitalization of $426.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.82 million. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,836 shares of the company's stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 450,713 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $5,998,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $5,348,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $4,896,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,813 shares of the company's stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 193,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company's stock.

More MGP Ingredients News

Here are the key news stories impacting MGP Ingredients this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat – MGP reported $0.15 EPS vs. a $0.04 consensus, beating estimates and reducing short‑term earnings uncertainty. This EPS outperformance is a primary driver of the stock move. MGP Q1 Earnings (Zacks)

Q1 EPS beat – MGP reported $0.15 EPS vs. a $0.04 consensus, beating estimates and reducing short‑term earnings uncertainty. This EPS outperformance is a primary driver of the stock move. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance slightly favorable — the company set EPS guidance of $1.50–$1.80, with the midpoint modestly above consensus (1.59), signalling management expects recovery later in the year. Company Guidance (Press Release)

FY‑2026 guidance slightly favorable — the company set EPS guidance of $1.50–$1.80, with the midpoint modestly above consensus (1.59), signalling management expects recovery later in the year. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared — board approved $0.12/share payable May 29 (record May 15), supporting yield (~2.5%) and appealing to income‑oriented holders. (Company release 4/29)

Quarterly dividend declared — board approved $0.12/share payable May 29 (record May 15), supporting yield (~2.5%) and appealing to income‑oriented holders. (Company release 4/29) Positive Sentiment: Analyst action — Zacks upgraded MGPI from “strong sell” to “hold,” removing a bearish label and potentially reducing selling pressure. Zacks Upgrade

Analyst action — Zacks upgraded MGPI from “strong sell” to “hold,” removing a bearish label and potentially reducing selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts available — management commentary (CEO/CFO) in the Q1 call will be watched for color on volumes, product mix and margin recovery timing. Earnings Call Transcript (InsiderMonkey)

Earnings call/transcripts available — management commentary (CEO/CFO) in the Q1 call will be watched for color on volumes, product mix and margin recovery timing. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and margin weakness — Q1 revenue of $106.43M slightly missed estimates and was down ~12.5% YoY; net margin remains negative (~‑19.8%), highlighting near‑term demand and cost pressures. Q1 Financials (Press Release)

Revenue and margin weakness — Q1 revenue of $106.43M slightly missed estimates and was down ~12.5% YoY; net margin remains negative (~‑19.8%), highlighting near‑term demand and cost pressures. Negative Sentiment: EPS down vs. prior year — Q1 EPS of $0.15 compares with $0.36 a year ago, underscoring cyclical pressures in distilling and ingredient segments that could constrain near‑term upside. Earnings Summary (MarketBeat)

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

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