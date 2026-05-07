TD Cowen Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $21.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the energy company's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.68% from the company's current price.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $4.63 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 127,673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,691,667.25. Following the transaction, the executive owned 707,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,369,419.50. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 76,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,013,333.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 384,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,095,128.50. This represents a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 879,894 shares of company stock valued at $12,732,496 over the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Sunrun

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Sunrun reported GAAP EPS of $0.62 vs. consensus near a loss and revenue of $722.2M (+43% YoY), topping estimates and showing margin improvement — the core reason for the stock strength today. Sunrun (RUN) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q1 beat: Sunrun reported GAAP EPS of $0.62 vs. consensus near a loss and revenue of $722.2M (+43% YoY), topping estimates and showing margin improvement — the core reason for the stock strength today. Positive Sentiment: Better unit economics: Aggregate Subscriber Value (ASV) was $1.1B and Contracted Net Value Creation was $108M ($0.46/share); storage attachment hit a record 73%, boosting long‑term recurring value and profitability prospects. Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Better unit economics: Aggregate Subscriber Value (ASV) was $1.1B and Contracted Net Value Creation was $108M ($0.46/share); storage attachment hit a record 73%, boosting long‑term recurring value and profitability prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum: Zacks upgraded Sunrun to a “strong-buy,” adding buy-side momentum after the quarter. Zacks upgrade to strong-buy

Analyst momentum: Zacks upgraded Sunrun to a “strong-buy,” adding buy-side momentum after the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary clarifies cash timing: Q1 Cash Generation was negative (-$59M) and net cash fell ~$148M due to project‑finance timing that management expects to shift into Q2; company reiterated 2026 Cash Generation guidance of $250–$450M (ex‑safe harbor investments). This explains short‑term cash volatility but leaves medium‑term guidance intact. Q1 2026 earnings call transcript

Management commentary clarifies cash timing: Q1 Cash Generation was negative (-$59M) and net cash fell ~$148M due to project‑finance timing that management expects to shift into Q2; company reiterated 2026 Cash Generation guidance of $250–$450M (ex‑safe harbor investments). This explains short‑term cash volatility but leaves medium‑term guidance intact. Neutral Sentiment: Capital actions: Sunrun paid down $92M of recourse debt in Q1 with excess cash — positive for leverage but paired with the quarter’s cash draw. These moves are balance‑sheet management rather than a radical shift in strategy. Press release

Capital actions: Sunrun paid down $92M of recourse debt in Q1 with excess cash — positive for leverage but paired with the quarter’s cash draw. These moves are balance‑sheet management rather than a radical shift in strategy. Negative Sentiment: Leverage and near‑term liquidity risk: Sunrun carries relatively high leverage (background D/E ~3.4). The Q1 cash decline, even if timing-related, and investments in safe‑harbor equipment could worry investors focused on short-term liquidity and execution. Press release

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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