TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Price

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock's previous close.

Get Equinor ASA alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Stock Down 8.1%

EQNR stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $730,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,759,942 shares of the company's stock worth $384,227,000 after buying an additional 3,659,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,250,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,600,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,288,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,338,000 after acquiring an additional 401,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equinor ASA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,852,448 shares of the company's stock worth $93,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Equinor ASA

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinor ASA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 profit and EPS beat expectations; operating profit and net income rose (adjusted EPS reported above consensus), underpinned by higher production and a March price surge tied to the Iran war. Article Title

Q1 profit and EPS beat expectations; operating profit and net income rose (adjusted EPS reported above consensus), underpinned by higher production and a March price surge tied to the Iran war. Positive Sentiment: Equinor will start the second tranche of its 2026 share‑buyback program (up to roughly $375M), a direct shareholder return that typically supports the stock. Article Title

Equinor will start the second tranche of its 2026 share‑buyback program (up to roughly $375M), a direct shareholder return that typically supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a cash dividend of $0.39 for Q1, reinforcing shareholder returns alongside the buyback. Article Title

Board approved a cash dividend of $0.39 for Q1, reinforcing shareholder returns alongside the buyback. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term demand: elevated interest from Asia‑Pacific buyers for Norwegian petroleum and LNG after disruptions in Gulf exports — a bullish demand signal for Equinor’s exports. Article Title

Near‑term demand: elevated interest from Asia‑Pacific buyers for Norwegian petroleum and LNG after disruptions in Gulf exports — a bullish demand signal for Equinor’s exports. Neutral Sentiment: Equinor warns Europe is unlikely to hit an 80% pre‑winter gas storage target — this can keep gas prices elevated (beneficial to producers) but also increases supply‑security concerns and volatility. Article Title

Equinor warns Europe is unlikely to hit an 80% pre‑winter gas storage target — this can keep gas prices elevated (beneficial to producers) but also increases supply‑security concerns and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed Street estimates and some line items weakened: revenue down year‑over‑year and cash from operations fell materially (reported operating cash decline and lower cash balances), which raises short‑term liquidity and free‑cash‑flow questions for investors. Article Title Article Title

Revenue slightly missed Street estimates and some line items weakened: revenue down year‑over‑year and cash from operations fell materially (reported operating cash decline and lower cash balances), which raises short‑term liquidity and free‑cash‑flow questions for investors. Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling noted in recent filings (several large funds materially trimmed positions), which could add selling pressure despite buybacks. Article Title

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinor ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinor ASA wasn't on the list.

While Equinor ASA currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here