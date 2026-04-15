TD Cowen Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Price Target to $7.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCH. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $7.00.

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American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCH traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. 1,083,656 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,932. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

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