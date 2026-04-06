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TD Cowen Lowers American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $15.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
American Noble Gas logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • TD Cowen cut its price target on American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) from $16.00 to $15.00 and maintained a "hold" rating, implying about a 9.2% upside from the current share price.
  • The stock trades around $13.74 with a market cap of $55.6B and a P/E of 17.8; analysts' consensus is a Hold (1 Buy, 7 Hold, 1 Sell) with an average price target of $16.46, after the company posted a slight EPS beat ($0.21 vs. $0.20) but revenue just missed estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of American Noble Gas.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock. TD Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the company's current price.

INFY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Noble Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.31 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFY

American Noble Gas Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.74. 2,228,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,802,477. The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. American Noble Gas has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 16.16%.The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 79.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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