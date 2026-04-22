TD Cowen Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the oilfield services company's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zephirin Group downgraded Halliburton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore raised shares of Halliburton from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.19.

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Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $41.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Halliburton's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $132,187.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,805,657.47. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 19,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $663,480.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 344,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,652,173.70. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,882. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Halliburton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

Further Reading

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