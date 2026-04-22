TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $17.00. TDK shares last traded at $16.9050, with a volume of 143,143 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTDKY. Wall Street Zen upgraded TDK from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nomura upgraded TDK to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTDKY

TDK Trading Up 6.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. TDK had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.08 billion. TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TDK Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK's product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

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