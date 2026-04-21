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TDK (TTDKY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
TDK logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • TDK will release quarterly results on Tuesday, April 28, with analysts projecting $0.11 EPS and $3.713 billion in revenue; the company has set FY2026 guidance at about $0.65 EPS.
  • In its last quarter TDK reported $0.24 EPS, beating estimates, and analysts project roughly $1.00 EPS for both the current and next fiscal years.
  • Analysts have been upgrading the stock (Nomura to Strong Buy, Wall Street Zen to Buy) and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Strong Buy; the shares trade around a $31.25 billion market cap with a PE of 24.36 and a 52‑week range of $9.11–$18.51.
  • Five stocks we like better than TDK.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect TDK to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $3.7130 billion for the quarter. TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.08 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect TDK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TDK has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised TDK to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised TDK from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TDK presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDK

TDK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK's product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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