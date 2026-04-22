TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.830-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. UBS Group set a $272.00 price target on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $306.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $214.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE TEL opened at $243.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $252.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day moving average of $226.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $2,098,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,401.76. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,345 shares of company stock worth $9,627,260. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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