TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $243.18, but opened at $216.78. TE Connectivity shares last traded at $218.7330, with a volume of 1,136,254 shares trading hands.

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TE Connectivity News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TE Connectivity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and healthy fundamentals — TEL reported $2.73 EPS vs. $2.70 consensus and $4.74B revenue vs. $4.72B est.; revenue rose ~14% YoY with solid margins and ROE, supporting the earnings-driven rally. Read More.

Q2 beat and healthy fundamentals — TEL reported $2.73 EPS vs. $2.70 consensus and $4.74B revenue vs. $4.72B est.; revenue rose ~14% YoY with solid margins and ROE, supporting the earnings-driven rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upside guidance — management set Q3 FY2026 EPS guidance of 2.830 (vs. street ~2.790) and revenue guidance around $5.0B, signaling continued double‑digit sales and EPS growth into the next quarter. Read More.

Upside guidance — management set Q3 FY2026 EPS guidance of 2.830 (vs. street ~2.790) and revenue guidance around $5.0B, signaling continued double‑digit sales and EPS growth into the next quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Share-price momentum — the strong results and guidance pushed TEL to fresh 52-week/all-time highs earlier in the week, reflecting investor enthusiasm about growth drivers including Industrial, Transportation, and AI-related demand. Read More.

Share-price momentum — the strong results and guidance pushed TEL to fresh 52-week/all-time highs earlier in the week, reflecting investor enthusiasm about growth drivers including Industrial, Transportation, and AI-related demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning and valuation debate — TEL carries buy ratings and positive earnings momentum, but several write-ups are probing whether valuation already prices in AI and cyclical demand, leaving mixed near-term expectations. Read More.

Analyst positioning and valuation debate — TEL carries buy ratings and positive earnings momentum, but several write-ups are probing whether valuation already prices in AI and cyclical demand, leaving mixed near-term expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term AI upside uncertain — analysts flag technological and adoption uncertainties that could limit how quickly AI-related demand translates into incremental sales, a cautionary note for investors expecting outsized near-term gains. Read More.

Near-term AI upside uncertain — analysts flag technological and adoption uncertainties that could limit how quickly AI-related demand translates into incremental sales, a cautionary note for investors expecting outsized near-term gains. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and valuation pressure — after the run to record highs, some investors are locking in gains; commentary on valuation suggests the stock could be sensitive to any small miss or softer forward commentary. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $272.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $306.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Down 11.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $218.75 and its 200 day moving average is $226.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,260 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,706,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $706,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,184,000 after purchasing an additional 990,703 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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