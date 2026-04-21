Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ:TEAD) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ:TEAD - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.1333.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teads in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teads from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teads from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Teads in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teads

Institutional Trading of Teads

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAD. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company's stock.

Teads Stock Up 4.7%

TEAD stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Teads has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Teads had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 39.76%.The business had revenue of $352.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teads will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teads Company Profile

Teads is a global digital media platform specializing in outstream video advertising and high-impact display formats. Founded in 2007 and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker TEAD, the company connects advertisers, agencies and publishers through a programmatic marketplace designed to maximize brand engagement across desktop, mobile and connected TV. Teads offers proprietary ad formats such as inRead, outstream expansion units and seamless mobile placements that activate only when visible to the user, helping clients optimize viewability and attention metrics without relying on traditional pre-roll or banner placements.

The Teads platform leverages data-driven targeting and machine learning to serve personalized creative in real time.

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