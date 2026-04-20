Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Hits New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

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Team Internet Group Stock Down 1.7%

Team Internet Group plc ( LON:TIG Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.10 and last traded at GBX 34.90, with a volume of 517323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.67. The stock has a market cap of £87.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57.

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients. The Online Marketing segment offers privacy-safe AI-based customer journeys that help online consumers make informed choices. It also sells domain names to registrants and license registry management platform.

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