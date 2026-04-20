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Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Hits New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Team Internet Group logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • 52-week low: Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 34.10 and last at GBX 34.90 on volume of 517,323 shares, down about 1.7%.
  • Valuation and technicals show a market cap of £87.3M, a PE ratio of 4.04, and the stock trading below its 50-day (GBX 41.95) and 200-day (GBX 46.67) moving averages, with a beta of 0.57.
  • The company provides domain-name services via two segments—Online Presence and Online Marketing—including domain sales, registry management and privacy-safe AI-based customer journeys.
  • Five stocks we like better than Team Internet Group.

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.10 and last traded at GBX 34.90, with a volume of 517323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50.

Team Internet Group Stock Down 1.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.67. The stock has a market cap of £87.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57.

About Team Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients. The Online Marketing segment offers privacy-safe AI-based customer journeys that help online consumers make informed choices. It also sells domain names to registrants and license registry management platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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