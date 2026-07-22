Team (NYSE:TISI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.71 and traded as high as $16.60. Team shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 12,041 shares.

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Key Stories Impacting Team

Here are the key news stories impacting Team this week:

Neutral Sentiment: No material Team, Inc. company-specific news was included in the provided articles, so there is no clear fresh catalyst from today’s headlines.

No material Team, Inc. company-specific news was included in the provided articles, so there is no clear fresh catalyst from today’s headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Recent operational results have been better than expected, with the company topping consensus revenue and earnings estimates in its latest quarterly report, which may continue to support sentiment.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Team in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Team presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Team

Team Stock Up 4.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Team (NYSE:TISI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.94) by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $215.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.88 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Team

In other news, CEO Gary L. Hill acquired 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 51,687 shares in the company, valued at $826,992. The trade was a 13.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,650 shares of company stock worth $203,862. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IES Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Team during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Corre Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 1,604,326 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Team by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,766 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc NYSE: TISI designs, engineers and manufactures industrial screen printing and digital printing equipment for a variety of end markets. The company's solutions are used primarily in textile decorating, apparel, signage and graphics, and specialty industrial applications. By combining precision mechanical design with automated controls, Team delivers systems that enhance production speed, print quality and repeatability for its customers.

Team's product portfolio includes manual and automatic screen presses, inkjet UV LED curing systems, digital direct-to-garment printers and hybrid platforms that integrate multiple printing technologies.

Further Reading

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