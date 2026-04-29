TechnipFMC plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

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TechnipFMC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.5%

TechnipFMC stock opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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