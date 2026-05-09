Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) Announces Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 14.77%.The company had revenue of $249.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tecnoglass's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Tecnoglass' conference call:

Record backlog and demand momentum — backlog grew 19.1% y/y to $1.36 billion , multifamily/commercial revenues were up 20.4% y/y, and the book-to-bill remained strong at 1.3x, supporting ongoing revenue growth.

and demand momentum — backlog grew 19.1% y/y to , multifamily/commercial revenues were up 20.4% y/y, and the book-to-bill remained strong at 1.3x, supporting ongoing revenue growth. Margins compressed — Q1 Adjusted EBITDA fell to $61.5M (24.7% margin) from $70.2M (31.6%), driven by ~48% higher aluminum costs, a ~12% Colombian peso appreciation, annual salary increases and a one-time wealth tax.

— Q1 Adjusted EBITDA fell to (24.7% margin) from $70.2M (31.6%), driven by ~48% higher aluminum costs, a ~12% Colombian peso appreciation, annual salary increases and a one-time wealth tax. Active tariff mitigation — following the new 10% Section 232 tariff , Tecnoglass implemented May price increases, secured ~ $34M of U.S.-sourced aluminum, added FX hedges and plans efficiency actions, targeting full neutralization of tariff impact by 2027.

, Tecnoglass implemented May price increases, secured ~ of U.S.-sourced aluminum, added FX hedges and plans efficiency actions, targeting full neutralization of tariff impact by 2027. Strong balance sheet and shareholder returns — liquidity of about $425M , net debt/LTM EBITDA ~0.4x, $16.5M in buybacks and $6.7M in dividends in Q1, and management reaffirmed full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

, net debt/LTM EBITDA ~0.4x, $16.5M in buybacks and $6.7M in dividends in Q1, and management reaffirmed full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance. Strategic expansion and optionality — U.S. re-domiciliation expected by mid‑June, continuing vinyl and showroom rollouts, and a potential U.S. facility (land purchase of ~$20–25M) that could increase capacity but carries execution and funding timing risks.

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Tecnoglass Trading Down 6.1%

TGLS traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 461,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,011. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $39.37 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Tecnoglass's payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Anne Louise Carricarte bought 1,100 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $47,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,597. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy purchased 107,629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,855,144.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 20,731,985 shares in the company, valued at $935,219,843.35. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 522,995 shares of company stock worth $22,912,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,225 shares of the company's stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 96,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company's stock.

Tecnoglass News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tecnoglass this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGLS

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company's product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high‐performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family‐run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

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