Teekay Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Teekay NYSE: TK highlighted sharply stronger tanker market conditions, a debt-free balance sheet and continued fleet renewal activity during its first-quarter 2026 earnings call, as management said spot tanker rates moved near record levels in the quarter and strengthened further early in the second quarter.

President and CEO Kenneth Hvid said Teekay Tankers reported GAAP net income of $154 million, or $4.42 per share, and adjusted net income of $128 million, or $3.69 per share, for the first quarter. He said those results were more than $30 million higher than the prior quarter and two to three times the results posted in the same period a year earlier.

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Hvid said spot tanker rates averaged approximately $61,000 per day across the company’s mid-sized tanker fleet during the quarter, which he described as near record highs for a first quarter. With significant spot exposure and a low free cash flow breakeven, he said Teekay Tankers generated about $143 million in free cash flow from operations, lifting its cash position to just under $1 billion with no debt at quarter-end.

Fleet Renewal Continues

Management said the company continued to pursue a strategy of acquiring more modern vessels while selling older tonnage. Hvid said Teekay Tankers entered into agreements to acquire two Korean resale Suezmax newbuildings for a total of $190 million, with expected delivery in 2027.

The company also sold one 2009-built Suezmax for $53.5 million, which is expected to result in a $32.5 million gain on sale to be recorded in the second quarter. Hvid said Teekay Tankers completed previously announced sales of two Suezmax tankers for total proceeds of $73 million and recorded gains on sales of $22.7 million in the first quarter.

So far this year, Hvid said the company has acquired or agreed to acquire five modern vessels for a total commitment of $332 million and has sold or agreed to sell four vessels for $211 million. Over the last 12 months, he said Teekay Tankers has sold or agreed to sell 11 vessels for $432 million, with combined gains of $139 million, while acquiring or agreeing to acquire eight vessels for $490 million.

The company also took advantage of the strong market by outchartering one Suezmax vessel for $80,000 per day for 10 to 12 months and, more recently, one Aframax vessel for $60,000 per day for 12 months.

Second-Quarter Rates Seen Stronger

Looking ahead, Hvid said Teekay Tankers expects even better results in the second quarter, with tanker rates reaching record levels. As of the call, the company had secured spot rates of $141,800 per day for VLCCs, $121,800 per day for Suezmaxes and $98,000 per day for Aframax/LR2 vessels. Hvid said approximately 71% of VLCC spot days had been booked and, on average, around 57% of Suezmax and Aframax/LR2 spot days had been booked.

Teekay Tankers declared its regular fixed quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and a special dividend of $1 per share, which Hvid said was based on the prior year’s financial results.

Market Disruption Drives Tanker Demand

Hvid said first-quarter spot tanker rates were close to record highs for the period, trailing only the first quarter of 2023. He said rates were already firm before the recent U.S.-Iran conflict due to rising seaborne oil trade volumes, tighter sanctions against Russia, Iran and Venezuela, and fleet consolidation in the VLCC sector.

Hvid said the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz created an “unprecedented oil supply disruption.” He said attacks beginning Feb. 28 and subsequent military developments in the Middle East led to a significant decline in vessel traffic through the strait, reducing Middle East oil production and exports. According to Hvid, crude oil exports from the region have fallen by approximately 10 million barrels per day compared with pre-war levels.

He said that decline has been partially offset by increased crude exports from the Atlantic Basin and the West Coast of the Americas, which have risen by about 4.5 million barrels per day since the start of the war. Hvid said U.S. Gulf crude exports reached a record 5 million barrels per day in April 2026, helped by the release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Management said longer voyage distances and trading inefficiencies have supported tanker rates. Hvid said Teekay counted 100 tankers of Aframax size or larger trapped west of Hormuz, including 59 VLCCs, and another 86 vessels sitting idle outside the Strait of Hormuz or off the west coast of India in anticipation of a potential reopening.

Supply Outlook and Capital Allocation

Hvid said the timing and pace of any reopening of the Strait of Hormuz make the medium-term tanker demand outlook difficult to assess. However, he said global commercial and strategic oil inventories are being depleted, potentially creating future tanker demand as inventories are replenished. He also said some countries may seek to diversify crude import sources or expand strategic reserves, which could lengthen voyage distances.

On the supply side, Hvid said the tanker order book continues to expand, but the global tanker fleet is aging rapidly. He said the order book is largely offset by the number of compliant tankers reaching 20 years of age over the same period, though the timing of vessel exits remains uncertain.

In response to analyst questions, Hvid said elevated spot rates, time-charter rates and asset values make investment decisions more complex. He said Teekay Tankers is progressing fleet renewal more slowly on the buying side than it had hoped, while trying to preserve scale, relevance and earnings capacity.

“We are very keen on preserving scale relevance and earnings capacity,” Hvid said, adding that the company has “no appetite” to reduce its current level of market exposure. He said more than 80% of the fleet remains in the spot market.

Asked about dividends and the company’s growing cash position, Hvid said Teekay Tankers has been consistent in its dividend approach over the past three years. He said the industry is capital-intensive and cyclical, and that a strong cash position gives the company capacity to act when opportunities arise.

“You can do a lot more with $1 billion than you can do with $500 million,” Hvid said, adding that management expects to revisit potential uses of cash next year while maintaining what he called an “incredibly strong balance sheet.”

About Teekay NYSE: TK

Teekay Corporation NYSE: TK is a global provider of marine transportation and offshore production solutions for the energy industry. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teekay designs, owns and operates a diversified fleet of tankers and floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units. The company specializes in the movement and storage of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering integrated services that range from tanker transport to offshore production and marine maintenance.

Teekay's core business is organized into three operating segments.

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