Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.75 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Tejon Ranch's conference call:

Company reported improved first-quarter results with revenues up ~13–16% , operating costs down 14% (including a $2.4M corporate cost reduction), net income up $1.6M, and adjusted EBITDA up $3.1M to a 12‑month trailing adjusted EBITDA of $27.2M .

, operating costs down 14% (including a corporate cost reduction), net income up $1.6M, and adjusted EBITDA up $3.1M to a . Tejon is accelerating development at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center, breaking ground on a 510,000 sq ft Class A industrial JV (expected complete Q1 2027) while its TRCC industrial portfolio is 100% leased and overall commercial occupancy remains high.

Class A industrial JV (expected complete Q1 2027) while its TRCC industrial portfolio is and overall commercial occupancy remains high. Mineral resources performance strengthened materially with revenues +36% to $3.5M and segment operating profit more than doubling to about $1M, driven by opportunistic water sales and stable royalty streams.

and segment operating profit more than doubling to about $1M, driven by opportunistic water sales and stable royalty streams. Liquidity stands at approximately $19.4M cash plus $64.6M revolver capacity (total ~ $86M ), which management says provides flexibility to advance development initiatives while preserving balance sheet discipline.

cash plus revolver capacity (total ~ ), which management says provides flexibility to advance development initiatives while preserving balance sheet discipline. Shareholder questions and management acknowledgment highlight material risk from pursuing master‑planned community development (Mountain Village, Centennial) and ongoing farming costs—these projects are capital‑intensive, long‑dated, have poor public comps, and management says they will seek JVs/external capital but have not committed to selling or abandoning them.

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Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,799. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $544.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $21.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TRC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRC. Nitor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,227,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,887 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company's stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 255,008 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company's stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Corporation NYSE: TRC is one of California's largest private landowners, with a diversified portfolio spanning agriculture, real estate development and natural resource operations. Headquartered in Lebec, California, the company's holdings encompass approximately 270,000 acres in Kern and Los Angeles counties. Established in 1937 on the historic Rancho Tejon land grant, Tejon Ranch has leveraged its strategic location along Interstate 5 to build a multifaceted enterprise serving both local and regional markets.

In agriculture, Tejon Ranch grows a variety of row crops and permanent plantings, including almonds, pistachios, table grapes and citrus.

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