Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 6.4% - What's Next?

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.0860. 452,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,373,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $611.04 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 7,906 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $60,322.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $841,291.43. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 6,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $47,275.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $440,029.73. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,195 shares of company stock valued at $299,058. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 694.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Teladoc Health by 412.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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