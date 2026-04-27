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Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Tele2 logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume spiked — about 78,271 shares changed hands on Monday, a 153% increase from the prior session, with the stock last trading around $10.22.
  • Quarterly earnings beat expectations as Tele2 reported $0.50 EPS versus a $0.10 consensus, though revenue was a slight miss at $764.89M versus $775.46M; the company showed a 34.19% net margin and 49.95% ROE.
  • Analyst view and valuation — the consensus rating is "Buy" (2 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 1 Hold) despite Deutsche Bank reiterating a Hold; Tele2 has a market cap of $13.78B and a P/E of 12.88.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tele2.

Shares of Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 78,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session's volume of 30,888 shares.The stock last traded at $10.22 and had previously closed at $10.1690.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tele2 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tele2

Tele2 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $764.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $775.46 million. Tele2 had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Tele2 will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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