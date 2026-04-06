Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.3575, but opened at $10.7850. Tele2 shares last traded at $10.7850, with a volume of 2,041 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLTZY. New Street Research upgraded Tele2 to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tele2 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tele2

Tele2 Trading Down 3.1%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Tele2 had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $854.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Tele2 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 Company Profile

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

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