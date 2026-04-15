Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.8720 and last traded at $7.8720, with a volume of 2912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIIAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Telecom Italia Trading Up 1.0%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., commonly known by its brand TIM, is Italy's leading integrated telecommunications operator. The company offers a comprehensive range of fixed‐line and mobile voice services, high‐speed broadband access, and digital television solutions to residential, corporate and wholesale clients. Telecom Italia designs, builds and manages network infrastructure, including fiber‐optic and wireless systems, to deliver reliable connectivity across urban and rural markets in Italy.

Beyond traditional telephony, Telecom Italia has expanded into information and communications technology (ICT) services, providing cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and data analytics solutions.

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