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Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Telecom Italia logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Telecom Italia shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.8720 on Wednesday, trading up about 1% with roughly 2,912 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst sentiment is a consensus Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 3 Holds); Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating while Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to "hold."
  • Technical and balance-sheet metrics show a 50‑day moving average of $7.27 and 200‑day of $6.44, with a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84, indicating moderate leverage and below‑1 liquidity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.8720 and last traded at $7.8720, with a volume of 2912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIIAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIIAY

Telecom Italia Trading Up 1.0%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Telecom Italia

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., commonly known by its brand TIM, is Italy's leading integrated telecommunications operator. The company offers a comprehensive range of fixed‐line and mobile voice services, high‐speed broadband access, and digital television solutions to residential, corporate and wholesale clients. Telecom Italia designs, builds and manages network infrastructure, including fiber‐optic and wireless systems, to deliver reliable connectivity across urban and rural markets in Italy.

Beyond traditional telephony, Telecom Italia has expanded into information and communications technology (ICT) services, providing cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and data analytics solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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