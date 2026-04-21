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Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Telecom Italia logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Telecom Italia shares gapped down, opening at $7.74 versus the prior close of $8.02, with only 1,381 shares reported traded.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed — Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to a "hold" while Barclays reiterated an "overweight"; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 3 Hold).
  • Key fundamentals show liquidity below 1 (quick ratio 0.82, current ratio 0.84) with moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 0.61), and the stock sits above its 50‑day ($7.34) and 200‑day ($6.51) moving averages.
  • Interested in Telecom Italia? Here are five stocks we like better.

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.74. Telecom Italia shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 1,381 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIIAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., commonly known by its brand TIM, is Italy's leading integrated telecommunications operator. The company offers a comprehensive range of fixed‐line and mobile voice services, high‐speed broadband access, and digital television solutions to residential, corporate and wholesale clients. Telecom Italia designs, builds and manages network infrastructure, including fiber‐optic and wireless systems, to deliver reliable connectivity across urban and rural markets in Italy.

Beyond traditional telephony, Telecom Italia has expanded into information and communications technology (ICT) services, providing cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and data analytics solutions.

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