Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Teleflex updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.250-6.550 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Teleflex's conference call:

Teleflex says its strategic divestitures remain on track to close in H2 2026 (OEM HSR period expired and OEM expected to close in Q3), and it intends to use roughly $1.8 billion of net proceeds to fund up to a $1 billion share repurchase program and repay about $800 million of debt, with opportunistic buybacks to begin in Q2.

Teleflex says its strategic divestitures remain on track to close in H2 2026 (OEM HSR period expired and OEM expected to close in Q3), and it intends to use roughly of net proceeds to fund up to a share repurchase program and repay about of debt, with opportunistic buybacks to begin in Q2. First quarter continuing-operations revenue was $548.3M (GAAP +32.3%, pro forma adjusted constant currency +5.1%) while adjusted EPS was $1.39 (down 3.5% YoY), with adjusted operating margin at 18.1% reflecting near-term margin pressure from tariffs, logistics, the vascular intervention acquisition and remediation charges.

First quarter continuing-operations revenue was $548.3M (GAAP +32.3%, pro forma adjusted constant currency +5.1%) while adjusted EPS was $1.39 (down 3.5% YoY), with adjusted operating margin at 18.1% reflecting near-term margin pressure from tariffs, logistics, the vascular intervention acquisition and remediation charges. Management disclosed two third‑party supplier recalls affecting components in some vascular interventional kits, has taken remediation provisions in Q1, and warns the recalls may cause elevated backorders in Q2 even though they do not currently expect a material full‑year revenue impact.

Management disclosed two third‑party supplier recalls affecting components in some vascular interventional kits, has taken remediation provisions in Q1, and warns the recalls may cause elevated backorders in Q2 even though they do not currently expect a material full‑year revenue impact. 2026 guidance remains pro forma revenue growth of 4.5%–5.5% and adjusted EPS of $6.25–$6.55, but assumes about $90 million of stranded costs and a fully burdened operating margin near 19% (management estimates a ~23% steady‑state margin once TSAs/MSAs and separation impacts are realized, with meaningful EPS improvement expected in 2027).

2026 guidance remains pro forma revenue growth of 4.5%–5.5% and adjusted EPS of $6.25–$6.55, but assumes about of stranded costs and a fully burdened operating margin near 19% (management estimates a ~23% steady‑state margin once TSAs/MSAs and separation impacts are realized, with meaningful EPS improvement expected in 2027). R&D momentum: the Freesolve drug‑eluting resorbable magnesium scaffold program (BIOMAG‑II) is enrolling ahead of plan with a late‑2027 EU readout expected and a U.S. pivotal (BIOMAG‑III) planned to start in 2026, representing a potential long‑term growth driver.

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Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.17. 947,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,809. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.96%.

Trending Headlines about Teleflex

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teleflex beat Q1 estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.39 versus $1.21 expected and revenue of $548.3 million versus $536.9 million expected, which signals solid execution in the quarter. Article Title

Teleflex beat Q1 estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.39 versus $1.21 expected and revenue of $548.3 million versus $536.9 million expected, which signals solid execution in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained its full-year 2026 outlook and announced plans for a buyback, which can support investor confidence and share price performance. Article Title

The company maintained its full-year 2026 outlook and announced plans for a buyback, which can support investor confidence and share price performance. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on TFX from $130 to $138, implying modest upside from current levels and suggesting improved analyst sentiment. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its price target on TFX from $130 to $138, implying modest upside from current levels and suggesting improved analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call commentary was described as balanced, with growth offset by margin strain, indicating the business is still navigating profitability pressure even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Management’s earnings call commentary was described as balanced, with growth offset by margin strain, indicating the business is still navigating profitability pressure even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Teleflex’s updated FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.25 to $6.55 came in below the market’s expectation of about $6.73, which could limit enthusiasm despite the quarterly beat. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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