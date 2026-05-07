Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.250-6.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $123.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Teleflex's payout ratio is currently -6.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 32.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,516 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 108.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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