Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFX. Wall Street Zen raised Teleflex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $139.00.

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Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $131.72 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.Teleflex's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 57.9% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 248.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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