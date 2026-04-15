Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Telenor ASA logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Telenor ASA shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $17.01 vs. the prior close of $17.69 and last trading at $17.03 on light volume (1,155 shares).
  • Pareto Securities downgraded the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold", and analyst consensus across five firms is an average rating of "Reduce" (four Holds, one Sell).
  • In the most recent quarter Telenor missed estimates—EPS $0.22 vs. $0.24 expected and revenue $2.03B vs. $2.07B—and shows tight liquidity (quick ratio 0.69, current ratio 0.71) with a P/E of 30.79 and market cap ≈ $23.6B.
  • Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $17.01. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 1,155 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Report on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Telenor ASA Right Now?

Before you consider Telenor ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Telenor ASA wasn't on the list.

While Telenor ASA currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
“This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
“This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines