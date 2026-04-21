Telenor ASA (TELNY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Telenor ASA to post earnings of $0.2101 per share and revenue of $1.9198 billion for the quarter.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts expect Telenor ASA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telenor ASA alerts: Sign Up

Telenor ASA Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.36. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on TELNY

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Telenor ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Telenor ASA wasn't on the list.

While Telenor ASA currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here