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Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Television Fran logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Television Fran hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $9.17 and last at $9.19 on volume of 4,600 shares (previous close $9.24).
  • Analysts have turned negative recently — Barclays cut the stock to a "strong sell" and Oddo Bhf to "neutral", leaving an average rating of "Reduce".
  • The stock is trading below its technical averages, with a 50-day SMA of $9.75 and a 200-day SMA of $9.73, underscoring near-term downward pressure.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 4600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVFCF. Barclays cut Television Fran from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf cut Television Fran to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Television Fran

Television Fran Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Television Fran Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies. It also provides streaming platforms, such as MYTF1, TFOU MAX, and Salto; and operates studios, including Newen Studios.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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