Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 4600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVFCF. Barclays cut Television Fran from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf cut Television Fran to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Television Fran

Television Fran Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Television Fran Company Profile

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies. It also provides streaming platforms, such as MYTF1, TFOU MAX, and Salto; and operates studios, including Newen Studios.

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