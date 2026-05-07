Telsey Advisory Group Increases CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $68.00

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company's current price.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.43.

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CLEAR Secure Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.09. CLEAR Secure has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CLEAR Secure will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $775,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 147,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,358,596.38. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $698,985.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 97,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,078 over the last ninety days. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

CLEAR Secure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CLEAR Secure this week:

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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