Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Stock Price

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock's current price.

ETD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

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Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $563.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 365.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,054 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc NYSE: ETD is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

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