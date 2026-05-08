Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group's target price points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WRBY. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Warby Parker from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.36.

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Warby Parker Stock Down 1.7%

WRBY stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Warby Parker had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.19%.The business had revenue of $242.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Warby Parker's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 15,793 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $434,781.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $441,195.78. This represents a 49.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 22,442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $563,069.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,258,639.85. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,550. 18.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Warby Parker by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warby Parker by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warby Parker by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Warby Parker by 5,795.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Warby Parker

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Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker, Inc NYSE: WRBY is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.

Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.

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